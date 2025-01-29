Pickleball Kingdom franchise comes to Menomonee Falls

Pickleball Kingdom, a Chandler, Arizona-based pickleball franchise, is opening a new location in Menomonee Falls in the former Multi-Color Corp. facility at N58 W14900 Shawn Circle.

The franchise will be partially owned and operated by former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver. Details of the building and incoming business were shared at a Tuesday press conference.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature locker rooms, shower facilities, a full-service bar and grill and 17 courts, including a championship court which will be called “Court 80” in honor of Driver’s jersey number during his time with the Packers. Memberships and classes taught twice-daily will be available when the franchise opens. Pickleball Kingdom will hire 15 people to run the facility.

Driver along with Pickleball Kingdom franchisees Greg Straub and Doug Reigle are planning to open two more franchise locations in Green Bay and Madison. Driver, Straub and Reigle will split ownership of these locations.

The Menomonee Falls location is slated to open in spring after the floors are painted and the locker rooms and bar and grill are completed. The ownership team is finalizing details on the lease for the Green Bay facility. Workers who helped build the Menomonee Falls facility will begin work on the Green Bay facility once the lease is signed, Straub said.

Straub and Driver also mentioned the possibility for two more locations in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Tuesday’s press conference.

“Minneapolis is a great city,” Driver said. “My family and I have embraced the community and the community has embraced us. If the opportunity (to franchise) with Greg and Doug presents itself, then we’ll go to (Minnesota).”

The ownership team chose the Menomonee Falls facility because of its unique infrastructure to host indoor pickleball courts.

“To be honest, you’d think it would be easy to find a facility to do this in, but to have high enough ceilings and big enough spaces between the posts, there’s not a lot of options,” Straub said.

The building was formerly home to Multi-Color Corp. which shuttered operations at the facility in January of 2023. Multi-Color Corp. is subleasing the building to Pickleball Kingdom.

Pickleball Kingdom has over 60 locations across the U.S., according to its website. The Menomonee Falls facility will be the franchise’s first in Wisconsin.

Pickleball Kingdom is one of several indoor pickleball facilities recently opened in southeastern Wisconsin.

Another national franchise The Picklr is slated to open in the spring at Menomonee Falls’ former Big Lots store space at N78 W14511 Appleton Ave.

In October of 2024, the 40,000-square-foot, 12-court Premier Pickleball Club & Complex opened in South Milwaukee as the first indoor pickleball facility in Milwaukee County.

In 2023, bar-entertainment venue 1st and Bowl added two regulation-sized indoor pickleball courts at its 20,500-square-foot repurposed warehouse building in Wauwatosa. Other area venues that offer indoor pickleball to the public include Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, Paley Tennis Center in Glendale, Pickleball Lab in Cedarburg and West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation & Community Services in West Allis.