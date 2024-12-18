Indoor pickleball franchise announces opening details for first Milwaukee-area location

An indoor pickleball club boasting nine courts, a pro shop and private event space is slated to open in Menomonee Falls this spring.
It's the first of at least four indoor pickleball clubs that Utah-based franchise The Picklr
plans to open in the greater Milwaukee area in the coming years. The Menomonee Falls club will occupy North Pointe Center's former Big Lots
store space at N78 W14511 Appleton Ave. Big Lots closed that location earlier this year.
Milwaukee-based Murko Capital Corp.
is the development group bringing The Picklr indoor pickleball concept to Wisconsin, with plans to open a total of eight locations in the state over the next five years. That includes its previously announced
Green Bay location, opening in January at 2610 Holmgren Way. The Picklr's entry into the Wisconsin market was first reported by BizTimes
in September. It's other locations have yet to be announced.
[caption id="attachment_603453" align="alignleft" width="413"]
Rendering of signage on The Picklr's Menomonee Falls building. Credit: The Picklr[/caption]
Spanning 28,000 square feet, the Menomonee Falls location will feature nine indoor courts with outdoor-style surfacing. Two of those will be “championship” courts that can accommodate grandstands for tournaments and special events. In addition to its full pro shop and private event space, the club's programing will include unlimited league play, tournaments and open play.
"This is the first of several locations that The Picklr will have in greater Milwaukee,” said Amy Guerrero
, marketing director of Murko Capital Corp. “Demand for indoor pickleball courts has continued to grow as the game’s popularity soars.”
The Picklr’s Wisconsin franchise group also includes former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Mark Tauscher
, who also serves as lead analyst for Badgers football radio broadcasts and cohosts a sports talk radio show on ESPN Milwaukee 94.5 FM.
“We are so excited to bring The Picklr to the greater Milwaukee area as part of our expansion throughout the state of Wisconsin," said Tauscher. "Each location provides a best-in-class experience for all levels and ages of pickleball players. With Wisconsin’s weather, our indoor pickleball clubs provide a high-quality and consistent playing experience in any season.”
The Picklr's planned Wisconsin clubs are part of a national expansion for the franchise, including plans to build more than 400 new locations over the next few years, according to a news release.
While The Picklr brand is new to the area, the concept of public indoor pickleball is not.
Pickleball Kingdom will open a 17-court pickleball facility in a 60,000-square-foot space in Menomonee Falls at N58 W14900 Shawn Circle, formerly occupied by Multi-Color Corp.
In October, the 40,000-square-foot, 12-court Premier Pickleball Club & Complex opened in South Milwaukee as the first indoor pickleball facility in Milwaukee County.
In 2023, Bar-entertainment venue 1st and Bowl
added two regulation-sized indoor pickleball courts at its 20,500-square-foot repurposed warehouse building in Wauwatosa.
Other area venues that offer indoor pickleball to the public include Milwaukee County Sports Complex
in Franklin, Paley Tennis Center
in Glendale, Pickleball Lab
in Cedarburg and West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation & Community Services
in West Allis.
