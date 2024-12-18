Indoor pickleball franchise announces opening details for first Milwaukee-area location

In 2023, Bar-entertainment venueadded two regulation-sized indoor pickleball courts at its 20,500-square-foot repurposed warehouse building in Wauwatosa. Other area venues that offer indoor pickleball to the public includein Franklin,in Glendale,in Cedarburg andin West Allis.

Find opportunities for giving and profiles of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits in the 2025 Giving Guide from BizTimes Media.