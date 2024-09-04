Indoor pickleball franchise The Picklr to open Green Bay location

Utah-based indoor pickleball franchiseannounced plans to open a pickleball club in Green Bay. The 20,000-square-foot facility will include 7 indoor pickleball courts, a pro shop and private event space. It will host league play, tournaments and open play. It will be located in a 20,000-square-foot space at 2610 Holmgren Way in the Shoppes at the Village shopping center. This will be the first Wisconsin location for The Picklr. Milwaukee-basedis the development group bringing The Picklr concept to Wisconsin and other Midwest markets. “The game of pickleball has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, which means the demand for courts has significantly increased,” said, marketing director for Murko Capital Group. The Picklr’s Wisconsin franchise group also includes former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger, who also serves as lead analyst for Badgers football radio broadcasts and cohosts a sports talk radio show on ESPN Milwaukee 94.5 FM. “I’ve been playing pickleball for about 10 years,” Tauscher said in a news release. “The growth happening nationwide is the sport has me excited about the potential here in Wisconsin. Each (Picklr) location takes indoor pickleball to the next level with state-of-the-art clubs, all-inclusive, one-price memberships, and unmatched programming for all ages. The enthusiasm around pickleball is not slowing down and I can’t wait to continue to see it grow.”