Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

Indoor pickleball franchise The Picklr to open Green Bay location

Milwaukee-based group bringing concept to state

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Photo provided by The Picklr
Learn more about:
Murko Capital GroupThe PicklrAmy GuerreroMark Tauscher
Last updated

Utah-based indoor pickleball franchise The Picklr announced plans to open a pickleball club in Green Bay. The 20,000-square-foot facility will include 7 indoor pickleball courts, a pro shop and private event space. It will host league play, tournaments and open play. It will be located in a 20,000-square-foot space at 2610 Holmgren Way in the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.