Multi-Color Corp. will close its Menomonee Falls facility

Batavia, Ohio-based Multi-Color Corp., a global supplier of label solutions, will close its Menomonee Falls facility located at N58 W14900 Shawn Circle. A WARN notice filed Jan. 23 states 29 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.
“While no exact date has yet been determined for the permanent facility closure, we expect it will occur in April 2023,” reads the notice.
Multi-Color Corp., established in 1916, has approximately $3 billion in annual revenue. The company's customers include a number of the world’s most prominent brands in food and beverage, home and personal care, wine and spirits, and more. It has 13,000 employees at 100 plants in 29 countries, including additional Wisconsin locations in Waukesha, Oak Creek, Neenah and Algoma.
Company leadership could not be immediately reached Monday for a comment on plans to close the Menomonee Falls plant.