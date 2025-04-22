More than 500 residential units planned in proposed Oak Creek development

A pair of local developers are teaming up to develop a large plot of land in Oak Creek with hundreds of residential units and commercial buildings.

In conceptual plans scheduled to be reviewed Tuesday by the Oak Creek Plan Commission, Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners and Pewaukee-based Siepmann Realty Corp., propose building on 116 acres northeast of South 27th Street and Drexel Avenue, west of the Ikea store.

The project would include 538 residential units in total, with 392 units in apartment buildings, 20 units in quadplexes, 30 units in duplexes and 96 single family homes, plans show. About 18 acres at the southern end of the development site is slated for unspecified commercial development.

Built over several phases, Wangard will lead development of the multifamily buildings while Seipmann will lead development of the single family homes. The quadplexes and duplexes will be built in future phases, which the development team intends to sell as outlots to other residential developers, including senior living developers, that have more expertise in that type of product, Wangard and Seipmann wrote in a project summary to the city.

“Our development incorporates both uplands and lowlands, with several planned open space areas and connections to internal park-like spaces,” Mark Lake, vice president of planning and predevelopment at Wangard, wrote in a letter to the commission.

Much of the development site is currently owned by Northwestern Mutual, which has an office campus across South 27th Street in Franklin. The company is planning to vacate that campus in 2027 and move those employees to its downtown Milwaukee campus.

The partnership anticipates starting construction this fall, with the first occupancy expected in spring 2027.

