Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Spec industrial building planned along I-94 in Oak Creek

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Rendering from LoopNet of the building planned at 10000 S. Ridgeview Drive, Oak Creek.
Learn more about:
Frontline Commercial Real Estate

Oak Creek-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate plans to build a 417,344-square-foot spec industrial building along the west side of I-94 at 10000 S. Ridgeview Drive, according to plans submitted to the city. Frontline purchased the 28-acre site in 2023 for $4 million. The building will be able to accommodate one to three tenants. One potential

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.