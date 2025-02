Spec industrial building planned along I-94 in Oak Creek

Oak Creek-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate plans to build a 417,344-square-foot spec industrial building along the west side of I-94 at 10000 S. Ridgeview Drive, according to plans submitted to the city. Frontline purchased the 28-acre site in 2023 for $4 million. The building will be able to accommodate one to three tenants. One potential

Oak Creek-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate plans to build a 417,344-square-foot spec industrial building along the west side of I-94 at 10000 S. Ridgeview Drive, according to plans submitted to the city. Frontline purchased the 28-acre site in 2023 for $4 million. The building will be able to accommodate one to three tenants. One potential tenant is a "fabric related business" currently located in Oak Creek that plans to expand and would have about 50 employees at the building, according to city documents. Similar plans for the site were approved by the Oak Creek Plan Commission in January of 2024. However, Frontline was unable to obtain approval from the Department of Natural Resources to fill several wetlands on the site, so the plans were revised and are now seeking Plan Commission approval. A representative for Frontline Commercial Real Estate could not immediately be reached for comment.