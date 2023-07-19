Developer purchases 28 acres along I-94 in Oak Creek

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affiliate of Oak Creek-basedpurchased 28 acres of land along the west side of I-94 in Oak Creek. The undeveloped property at 9970-10040 S. 20th St. was purchased for $4 million, state real estate records show. The land, which is part of a tax incremental financing district, according to city documents, was purchased from Truck Country of Wisconsin Inc. Frontline Commercial Real Estate leases, develops and acquires industrial, retail and office buildings in the Milwaukee and Madison areas, including six others in Oak Creek, according to the company's website. Frontline Commercial Real Estate did not respond to request for comment.