Developer purchases 28 acres along I-94 in Oak Creek

By
Hunter Turpin
-

An affiliate of Oak Creek-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate purchased 28 acres of land along the west side of I-94 in Oak Creek. The undeveloped property at 9970-10040 S. 20th St. was purchased for $4 million, state real estate records show. The land, which is part of a tax incremental financing district, according to city

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

