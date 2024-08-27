Milwaukee-based manufacturer Graff plans to relocate HQ to Oak Creek

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Graff Faucets
plans to build a new U.S. headquarters in Oak Creek.
Graff is a manufacturer of luxury plumbing and hardware collections, ranging from bathroom to kitchen products.
The company plans to build a 100,000-square-foot building on the properties at 1901 and 1941 E. Rawson St. in Oak Creek.
The building would include a small retail area (14,000 square feet) along with warehousing space. The business would not be open to the public. The retail portion of the space would be used for appointments with designers.
Graff hopes to relocate from its current facility at 3701 W. Burnham St. in the City of Milwaukee, according to documents submitted to the Oak Creek Plan Commission.
Graff employs more than 900 people and has office locations throughout Europe in addition to its Wisconsin headquarters. Graff is owned by parent company Meridian International Group
.