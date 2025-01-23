Buc-ee’s travel center planned in Oak Creek

Buc-ee’s, the popular Texas-based travel center chain with a cult-like following from many of its loyal customers, plans to open its first Wisconsin location in Oak Creek.

The City of Oak Creek announced Thursday that the gas station chain is planning to build a 73,370-square-foot convenience store with 120 gas pumps southeast of South 27th Street and West Elm Road, along I-94 and near a reconstructed Elm Road interchange with I-94.

Buc-ee’s has 29.6 acres across three parcels of farmland under contract for purchase, which it is seeking rezoning for at upcoming city meetings, city documents show.

The Buc-ee’s fueling plaza will include ethanol-free, diesel exhaust fluid and EV charging capabilities.

The convenience store will include freshly prepared foods such as bar-b-que, sandwiches, salads and fruits, baked goods and sweets as well as a unique collection of gifts, housewares, clothing and weekend get-away gear, the company said.

The store’s anticipated opening in early 2027 is expected to be the first Buc-ee’s to be built in the state. The company has also proposed a location in DeForest, near Madison, but that location has not yet advanced to construction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” said Mayor Dan Bukiewicz in a press release. “This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

According to Buc-ee’s, 85% of its visitors come from outside of city, county or state limits, making the development its own “tourist destination.” The Oak Creek store will employ 175 people making between $18 and $20 an hour.

“The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development.