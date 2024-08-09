Mustard and vinegar processor buys 96-acre property in Summit

An affiliate of Pleasant Prairie-based, a mustard and vinegar processor, has purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Village of Summit. This comes after the same entity, Stonecrest Properties LLC,. The 96-acre property in Summit is located at 35303 Pabst Road, which has been most recently used as agricultural land. It was purchased from Pabst Farms Inc., which lists its registered agent as James Pabst, for $2.5 million. The 43-acre property in Oconomowoc, also most recently used for agriculture, is adjacent to the Summit parcel, along Pabst Road near the intersection of White Tail Lane. It was purchased fromfor $1.7 million. City planners in both Summit and Oconomowoc said they have not received any inquiries from Olds Products or Stonecrest Properties to rezone the property. Both municipalities currently have the land zoned for residential development, most likely single family homes. Oconomowoc city planner Jason Gallo said in order for Olds Products to build any industrial facility, the company would need to receive a land use amendment, in addition to gain approval for rezoning and site plans. Olds Products and Pabst Farms Development did not respond to requests for comment. Olds Products announced in April 2023 that it isin Pleasant Prairie. The company built its existing facility there, located at 10700 88th Ave., in 1995 and relocated its manufacturing and administrative operations there from Illinois. It has expanded the facility over time to its current size of 266,000 square feet. The planned expansion projects would add a total of 260,000 square feet of space to the facility and would increase employment there by 60 to 90 additional full-time jobs by 2030.