Mustard and vinegar processor plans expansion in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie-based Olds Products Co., a processor of vinegar and wet and dry mustards, including Koops’ Mustard, is planning a four-phase expansion of its facility in LakeView Corporate Park.
The company built its 266,000-square-foot facility, located at 10700 88th Avenue, in 1995 and relocated all of its manufacturing and administrative operations there from Illinois. It currently has 137 full-time employees and has spent more than $60 million on facility upgrades during the last five years, according to the village.
The planned expansion projects would add a total of 260,000 square feet of space to the facility and would increase employment there by 60 to 90 additional full-time jobs.
The village Plan Commission on Monday approved the company’s plans to expand the facility, which would occur through 2030.
The first expansion phase could begin this year, expanding the facility's north driveway, providing additional parking spaces, and replacing the facility's north silos with six new 65-foot-high silos on the facility's east side.
The second expansion phase is planned in 2025 and could result in the addition of 20 to 30 employees. Planned on the south end of the facility, this construction phase would provide space for the company to develop state-of-the-art seed cleaning and milling areas, according to the village. The bulk seed processing addition will receive, clean, and store mustard seeds. The seed processing will include approximately 12,000 square feet of space for cleaning and storage and 12,000 square feet of space for milling and packing seed products. The expanded space will allow Olds Products to move seeds off farms and enhance on-site inventory control.
The third and fourth expansion phases are the most significant and would add about 236,630 square feet of warehousing and production space, including an additional ten new storage tanks on the east side of the building with more parking spaces and dock doors.
The third expansion phase could begin in 2026 and the fourth in 2030.
Additional storage tanks on the east side of the building may also be part of the fourth expansion phase.
The last two expansion phases could add 40-60 employees to the facility.
"Olds Products has been a strong presence in the Pleasant Prairie community for over 25 years," said village community development director Jean Werbie-Harris. "The company's continued investment is a testament to its commitment to our community and workforce. We are excited to see their continued growth and success."