Mustard and vinegar processor buys 43-acre site in Oconomowoc

An affiliate of Pleasant Prairie-based, a mustard and vinegar processor, has purchased a 43-acre site in Oconomowoc. The property is located northeast of the Pabst Farms development area, along Pabst Road at the intersection of White Tail Lane. Olds Products purchased the vacant land fromfor $1.7 million, according to state records. The property is currently zoned for residential uses and is bordered by single family homes to the north, though there are parcels zoned for institutional buildings, multifamily housing and business parks to the south. Olds Products, Pabst Farms Development and representatives from the City of Oconomowoc did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Olds Products announced in April 2023 that itsin Pleasant Prairie. The company built its existing facility there, located at 10700 88th Ave., in 1995 and relocated its manufacturing and administrative operations there from Illinois. It has expanded the facility over time to its current size of 266,000 square feet. The planned expansion projects would add a total of 260,000 square feet of space to the facility and would increase employment there by 60 to 90 additional full-time jobs by 2030. [caption id="attachment_589245" align="aligncenter" width="1238"]Image from Google Maps of the site in Oconomowoc purchased by Olds Products Co.[/caption]