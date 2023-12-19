Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics names president and COO, chief commercial officer

Milwaukee-based energy equipment manufacturer Advanced Ionics announced today that it has added John Jung as president and chief operating officer and Ignacio Bincaz as chief commercial officer.
Advanced Ionics is a hydrogen electrolyzer developer focused on accelerating decarbonization. The company says it has developed a water vapor electrolyzer that reduces the capital expense and electricity requirements of green hydrogen production.
Previously, Jung was the president of Energy Vault Solutions and was the founder, president and CEO of Greensmith Energy before it was acquired by Wartsila. At Advanced Ionics, he will manage and handle business operations and oversee growth in the U.S. and globally.
Bincaz previously served as head of North America for H2Pro and was a senior vice president for Worley, Inc. At Advanced Ionics he will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial strategy and developing initiatives that drive revenue growth. He will work with leaders in the ammonia, petrochemical, nuclear and steel industries.
Advanced Ionics closed a $12.5 million funding round earlier this year. In 2022, the company completed a $4.2 million funding round.
Advanced Ionics was the recipient of an Innovation Award at the 2022 BizTimes Media Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum. See founder and CEO Chad Mason’s remarks at the event in the video below.