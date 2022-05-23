Rev up: Advanced Ionics to use $4.2 million seed round for pilot projects

By
Ashley Smart
-
Chad Mason
Chad Mason Credit: Lila Aryan
Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics plans to use the $4.2 million it secured through its first funding round to launch several pilot projects in 2023. Part of the funding will help accelerate the company’s product development. …

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

