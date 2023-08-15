Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics closes $12.5 million funding round

Chad Mason
Chad Mason, founder and CEO of Advanced Ionics. Credit: Lila Aryan

Milwaukee-based energy equipment manufacturer Advanced Ionics has closed a $12.5 million Series A financing round led by London-based bp ventures, an investment arm of the multinational oil and gas company bp. Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and London-based GVP Climate also participated in the funding round. Advanced Ionics is focused on tackling

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
