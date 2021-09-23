Meet BizTimes Media’s Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

BizTimes Media recently published its inaugural list of Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting.
The Rising Stars list showcases young, talented professional in southeastern Wisconsin who are up-and-comers in their industry. Honorees did not pay to be included.
The Rising Stars series follows a similar approach to BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which highlights industry leaders. Upcoming Notables lists include Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders (deadline Oct. 1), Notable Food & Beverage Executives (deadline Oct. 29), and Notable Heroes in Health Care (deadline Oct. 29).
The 2021 Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting list includes:
- Ann Martinek, Centers for Independence
- Brian Frank, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
- Jerry Wolf, MyPath
- Paul Fredelake, KLH Industries Inc.
- Vince Montemurro, Riley Construction
- Katie Crosby, City of South Milwaukee
- Bob Malicki, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Erin Breber, SVA Certified Public Accountants
- Mike McDonald, Spectrum Investment Advisors
- Mitch Davis, Wegner CPAs
- Erica Horton, Next Door Foundation
- Kyle Graham, Wisconsin Center District