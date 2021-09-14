Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Mitch Davis

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: BBA, College of Business, Major in Accounting, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

BBA, College of Business, Major in Accounting, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Master of Professional Accountancy, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Mitch Davis, CPA MPA, has been with Wegner CPAs since he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 13 years ago. In August, as senior manager, he was voted into Wegner’s Pathway to Partnership program by the Wegner Partner Group.

Davis has emerged as an integral part of the Wegner CPAs Assurance team, according to Jenny Tarkowski, a partner at Wegner.

Davis specializes in performing financial statement and compliance audits and preparing tax returns for non-profit organizations. He serves more than 70 nonprofits located in southeastern Wisconsin, generating more than $500,000 for the firm in the past 12 months.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitch has provided necessary direction for his local nonprofit clients,” Tarkowski said. “These clients have been able to secure grants, loans, and emergency funding, keeping their doors open.“

Davis created and implemented Wegner’s In-Change Training Program which has accelerated the advancement of staff accountants to senior accountants. Participants were promoted in two years compared to the average of three years for peers who did not complete the program.