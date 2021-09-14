Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Mike McDonald

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's Degree in Advertising/Marquette University

Mike McDonald has been with Spectrum Investment Advisors as a wealth manager for 10 years and in that time has shown exceptional growth, starting as a relationship manager to corporate retirement plan clients and rising to his current position as an individual wealth management advisor, according to Spectrum president Manuel Rosado.

Over the past 18 months, McDonald has been responsible for a 68% increase in his client base, amounting to a 108% increase in assets under management.

McDonald also participates in employee education meetings and provides one-on-one investment consultations. In addition to client management, he designs Spectrum’s advertising and marketing materials.

“Mike is both a leader at Spectrum and in the community, serving as co-chair of the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Group for his fourth year. Mike also sits on the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber Board and Executive Committee, serving as secretary and will transition to vice president in the fall,” Rosado said. “His passion and dedication to helping others, engagement with both clients and the community, as well as his unlimited potential within our organization makes him a rising star.”