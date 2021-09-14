Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Erin Breber

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

12 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Madison. Master of Accountancy, Bachelor of Arts - accounting

N/A

Erin Breber, senior manager for SVA Certified Public Accountants, is part of the company’s Emerging Leaders Committee. This group is responsible for making recommendations for changes on policies, procedures, and service offerings within the company.

Breber is also on the task force working on updating SVA’s CRM system which houses client data. This group is focused on the needs assessment and integration plans for bringing in a new CRM system, while ensuring it is compatible with other SVA systems.

“Both of these committees speak to the level of commitment Erin has to SVA and her peers. She works with her clients to advise them on accounting and tax issues, with an emphasis on metrics including dashboard reporting,” said Bonnie Bailey, business development project manager at SVA. “Her clients rely on her expertise in reviewing their financial statements, recommending and implementing accounting software, and consulting on their financial data. Her peers say she is energetic and enthusiastic and most willing to share her knowledge to help her clients.”

Breber also serves on the board of directors (as the treasurer) for Heroes for Healthcare, Inc. The organization assists veterans to obtain work in the health care industry.