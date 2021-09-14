Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Katie Crosby

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Number of years working in your current industry: 16

16 Undergrad degree/university: BS, Criminal Justice and Corrections. University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Katie Crosby, payroll/communications coordinator for the City of South Milwaukee, has held various roles with the city since 2005.

In 2012, she was appointed to the position of payroll clerk and in 2019 her role was expanded to include communications as well. She also has worked on the administration staffs of the city’s treasury and police departments.

“Her ability to take on greater responsibility was a result of her efforts to create a more efficient payroll process,” according to Patrick Brever, assistant city administrator for South Milwaukee. “Previously, our employees were on two payroll cycles that alternated weeks. Katie led an initiative to combine all employees into one payroll group. This project freed up more of her time to focus on improving the city’s website, launching a citizen complaint app, expanding our social media reach, and providing an upgraded magazine publication that is mailed to all households.”

Crosby has already been recognized as a rising star in South Milwaukee as she has received three employee incentive awards since 2018, Brever said.