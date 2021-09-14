Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Vince Montemurro

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Parkside

University of Wisconsin - Parkside Graduate degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Parkside

Vince Montemurro, controller for Kenosha-based Riley Construction, has demonstrated both immense financial and business management skill and a deep commitment to the people of southeastern Wisconsin, according to Kathy Bowe, Riley Construction’s marketing director.

Montemurro began his career with Riley Construction in 2009 as a division accountant. In 2013, he was promoted to controller. During his tenure, he has developed the company’s accounting department into a strong, technologically advanced team that keeps pace with Riley’s growth, Bowe said.

He is involved in strategic initiatives at Riley Construction, including employee health and wellness, prefabrication and customer service. He has also led the Riley Community Service team, participating in events like “Feed My Starving Children,” a program that distributes food to local homeless populations and children, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, and multiple Cancer Walk benefits.

Montemurro was recognized as a Future 5 Young Professional in 2018 by YLink (Young Leaders in Kenosha), an organization with a mission to connect young professionals with the Kenosha community. He previously served as their treasurer and board vice president. Montemurro also serves as fire commissioner in the Village and Town of Somers.