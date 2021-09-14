Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Brian Frank

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting Number of years working in your current industry: 7

7 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

Brian Frank, director of finance and IT at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee, has greatly impacted the school and the Milwaukee community, according to Abby Andrietsch, Augustine Prep’s CEO.

When Frank left the corporate world to work for a nonprofit, he knew he’d be wearing a lot more hats, but it’s unlikely he imagined them all, Andrietsch said.

“In addition to his expertise in IT and finance, Brian has developed ‘dangerous’ skills in human resources, insurance, procurement, and compliance. In every new area, he dives in, learns the process, and then improves it,” she said. “He has created dashboards that help keep our team in sync and automated processes so we’re more efficient. Brian has a heart for detail — he’s an Excel guru — but balances that with an eye for the big picture. This rare combination makes him not just a great finance leader, but a great business leader.

“He’s become such a trusted member of our school community that of our over 200 staff, he was voted winner of our annual Lion Award for his dedication to our organization and reflection of our values.”