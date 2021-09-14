Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Bob Malicki

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Number of years working in your current industry: 9

Undergrad degree/university: Business Administration-Accounting/University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Graduate degree/university: Professional Accounting/University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Bob Malicki began his career in public accounting specializing in audits of non-profit entities. Now, as vice president of finance and IT of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, he oversees all aspects of the finance, accounting, payroll, and IT operations of the organization.

As part of the leadership team, Malicki plays a major role in strategic planning and initiative development from a financial perspective, according to his colleagues.

“He regularly captures key data and processes to demonstrate the relationship between our goals, budgets, and fundraising needs,” said Catherine Daly, communications content specialist at Feeding America. “Bob views his role here as more than just a job. His passion for hunger relief is evident in the daily work that he does. Bob helps fight hunger by ensuring that Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is fiscally responsible and resourceful.”

In addition to his role at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Malicki is also a member of the Finance Advisory Group for Feeding Wisconsin and a member of the Financial Leaders Steering Committee for Feeding America, the national organization.