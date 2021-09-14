Rising Stars in Finance and Accounting: Jerry Wolf

Category: Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting

Rising Stars in Finance & Accounting Number of years working in your current industry: 3

3 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Madison, BA-Accounting

Jerry Wolf, finance director at Oconomowoc-based MyPath, joined the organization in 2018 as a senior financial analyst, supporting complex cost and compliance reporting, budgeting and forecasting for MyPath, according to MyPath CFO Jessica Brandenburg.

Over the past three years, Wolf has held titles of finance manager and most recently finance director. He has helped to automate cost and compliance reporting, reducing the cycle time of creating these important reports by weeks.

Wolf also is the point person for company-wide special forecasting projects supporting IT, HR, and operations.

MyPath and its family of companies provide specialized services and care for people with disabilities. In operation since 1984, MyPath oversees eight companies that each year serve more than 1,700 individuals from around the country, in facilities and community-based settings throughout Wisconsin and Indiana.

“With the onset of COVID, Jerry jumped in and facilitated the application and receipt of numerous COVID funding relief programs, which made a substantial impact on the ability of MyPath to cover fixed costs for closed operations, provide incentives to staff to work the challenging front lines, and cover costs of personal protective equipment,” Brandenburg said.