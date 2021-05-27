Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Executive Assistants

By
Andrew Weiland
-

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Executive Assistants.

This group of 21 individuals spotlights the behind-the-scenes stars who make sure their organizations and its leaders can operate effectively.

These individuals were nominated by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be on the Notable Executive Assistants list.

The Notable Executive Assistants list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Alumni, Notable Credit Union Leaders, Notable Minority ExecutivesNotable Women in Human ResourcesNotable Heroes in Health CareNotable Veteran ExecutivesNotable Women in LawNotable Women in Commercial BankingNotable Women in Construction and DesignNotable Women in FinanceNotable LGBTQ ExecutivesNotable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming Notables features include Notable Women on Corporate Boards, which will be included in the June 21 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

In addition, nominations are being accepted for the upcoming Notable Women in Education feature. Click here to submit a nomination.

Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Executive Assistants and links to their profiles:

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR