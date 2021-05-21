Notable Executive Assistants: Cheryl Datka

Category: Notable Executive Assistants

According to Anne Jabusch, assistant marketing manager at the QPS Employment Group, Cheryl Datka is the very definition of an unsung hero — someone who is gracefully behind the curtain, making sure everything is happening in an orderly fashion.

Just months shy of her 10th QPS anniversary, Datka is the executive administrative manager of the six-member executive team.

But, Jabusch says, her impact can be felt on the entire 350-member organization and beyond.

When the pandemic hit, Datka immediately started working to find health and safety supplies to ensure all 54 of the QPS branches could continue to operate safely. She ensured all branches had a site-specific safety plan.

“Cheryl is the master puzzle-solver of calendar management. She supports QPS activities for the executives but also manages personal activities for our owners. One of our owners’ children is a budding NASCAR superstar and has had a chaotic travel schedule for years, and she arranges travel, hotel and personal appearances that have gone well beyond the scope of QPS,” Jabusch said. “Cheryl literally works with every facet of the company. She is the glue that holds QPS together.”