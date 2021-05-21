Notable Executive Assistants: Susan Cota

Executive Assistant to the President and CEO, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County

Category: Notable Executive Assistants

Notable Executive Assistants Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Unitversity of Wisconsin-Parkside

According to her boss, Susan Cota has been instrumental in the work of United Way her entire career.

“But over this last year her work has been truly exceptional,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

Like all organizations, United Way had to make some extraordinary shifts in 2020. While many organizations had to make the tough decision to pull back on services, United Way had to figure out how to do more.

“During this past year, we increased fundraising — including a first-ever dedicated fundraising campaign outside of our fall campaign period — helped backbone a community-wide mask-making effort before masks were widely available and increased funding and other support to both long-standing partner organizations and new organizations,” Lindner said.

Cota led the key work needed for increased communication and collaboration with staff who were working remotely for the first time, the board of directors and key community volunteers and partners.