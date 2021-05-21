Notable Executive Assistants: Laurie Siehs

Category: Notable Executive Assistants

Number of years working in your current industry: 9

Undergrad degree/university: Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College — Superior

Graduate degree/university: AA

Laurie Siehs is a senior executive business administrator/office manager of Lockton Companies’ Milwaukee office.

Siehs is a perfect representation of the Lockton corporate motto — “We live service!,” according to Sean Coykendall, a producer at Lockton. Since she joined the company in 2013, there is no job or task that Siehs doesn’t jump into both feet first, he said.

Siehs has:

Led Lockton’s office/real estate build out.

Plays a key role in coordination of Lockton’s local COVID response.

Leads and coordinates the company’s charitable efforts including United Way, local food banks, and at-risk youth organizations.

Organizes and plays host to signature corporate events.

Oversees the company’s multi-state recruiting efforts.

“We’ve even had clients ask to interview her and have her take personality tests from their own HR departments because they were looking to find someone as close to her attitude and skillset as possible,” Coykendall said.