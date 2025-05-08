Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Mayville Engineering positioned to take advantage of tariffs

Company eyes tariff clarity to unlock reshoring gains

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Jag Reddy, CEO of Mayville Engineering Company
Jag Reddy, CEO of Mayville Engineering Company
Learn more about:
Mayville Engineering Co.Jag Reddy

If President Donald Trump’s efforts to use tariffs as a tool to bring back U.S. manufacturing are successful, Milwaukee-based Mayville Engineering Company is among those that stand to benefit. The vertically-integrated manufacturer is a leading Tier 1 supplier to many original equipment manufacturers in commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture and military end markets. The company,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Register Now - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.