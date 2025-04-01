Redevelopment of vacant Greenfield retail center advances with site purchase

Milwaukee development firm Mandel Group
has purchased its latest project site.
The 24-acre site, located northeast of South 76th Street and West Cold Spring Road, was purchased from the City of Greenfield for $4 million, according to state property records.
The property is currently occupied by the mostly vacant Spring Mall, which Mandel plans to demolish and replace with 257 market-rate apartment units in two-story "garden-style" buildings.
The development would be called Cold Spring Crossing and is slated to have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units centered around a courtyard with amenities including a pool, plans show. Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson
is the project's architect.
Mandel plans to keep some of the existing retail space that is used by Meyer’s Restaurant and Bar
, the mall’s only remaining commercial tenant.
The City of Greenfield approved Mandel's project plans in May. In September, the city approved a tax incremental district that would incentivize the Spring Mall redevelopment, which is estimated to increase the property's value by $58 million by the end of 2026, according to a project plan for the TID. Mandel would receive up to 95% of the annual property taxes the development generates over 24 years, totaling $32.6 million.
The city selected Mandel to redevelop the site
in 2024 after issuing a request for proposals that received two responses.
Approximately three years ago, Seattle-based Amazon presented Greenfield officials
with plans to build a distribution facility on the property before dropping plans. After another redevelopment proposal for the site, from Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners with about 370 housing units, also fell through, the city purchased the site and began the RFP process.
Representatives from Mandel Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project's timeline, but have said that construction could begin this year.
