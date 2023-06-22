Greenfield buys mostly vacant Spring Mall property

By
-
Spring Mall in Greenfield. Image from Google Maps

The city of Greenfield has purchased the mostly vacant Spring Mall property for $3.7 million.

Located at 4200 S. 76th St., the 24-acre property consists of parking lots and two mostly vacant retail buildings. The only business remaining on the Spring Mall property is Meyer’s Restaurant and Bar.

The property was purchased from New York real estate firm Bixmor Property Group, state records show.

In September, Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC proposed a mixed-used redevelopment of the property with about 370 apartments and townhomes. At the time, Bixmore had selected Cobalt out of five others to be the future owner and developer of the property, city documents say.

The city has not publicly discussed Cobalt’s proposal since September and city officials did not respond to request for comment.

Cobalt, which has other large development projects in Greenfield including 84South and Loomis Crossing, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display