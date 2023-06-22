Greenfield buys mostly vacant Spring Mall property

The city of Greenfield has purchased the mostly vacant Spring Mall property for $3.7 million.

Located at 4200 S. 76th St., the 24-acre property consists of parking lots and two mostly vacant retail buildings. The only business remaining on the Spring Mall property is Meyer’s Restaurant and Bar.

The property was purchased from New York real estate firm Bixmor Property Group, state records show.

In September, Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC proposed a mixed-used redevelopment of the property with about 370 apartments and townhomes. At the time, Bixmore had selected Cobalt out of five others to be the future owner and developer of the property, city documents say.

The city has not publicly discussed Cobalt’s proposal since September and city officials did not respond to request for comment.

Cobalt, which has other large development projects in Greenfield including 84South and Loomis Crossing, did not respond to a request for comment.