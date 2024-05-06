Nonprofit Spotlight: Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County

N17 W24100 Riverwood Drive, Suite 375, Waukesha, WI 53188
262-875-3126 | wgfwaukeshacounty.org
Facebook: facebook.com/WGFWaukeshaCounty
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/women-and-girls-fund-of-waukesha-county
Instagram: @wgfwaukeshacounty
Year founded: 2004
Mission statement: We are dedicated to advancing the health and well-being, self-sufficiency and empowerment of women and girls in Waukesha County by growing our endowment to provide financial grants and support.
Primary focus: To improve the quality of life for women and girls in Waukesha County.
Other focuses: We believe that empowering women and girls builds strong families and communities.
Number of employees: 1.5
Key donors: The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County was founded by several leading women in the Waukesha community. As the former YWCA of Waukesha County was closing, these women were successful in their effort to have the remaining endowment of the YWCA transferred to create the Women and Girls Fund. These efforts were led by Betty Arndt, Andrea Bryant, Beverly Chappie, Jill Haupt and Laraine O’Brien. These women are still active in our organization today and have recruited many other individuals to be a key part of our mission fulfillment.
Executive leadership: Nicole Wagner, executive director
Board of directors: Karie Stupek, board chair; Tracy Josetti, vice chair; Karen Loritz, treasurer; Genevieve Schmidt, secretary; Amy Sebert, member at large; members Lesli Boese, Abigail Carlson, Jennifer Thompson Davies, Julia Jaegersberg, Amy Kiiskila, Karen Long, Robyn Ludke, Moncia Nichol, Heather Nino, Lauren Ruff, Marcia Rupp, Kate Weiland Moores
Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes
What roles is it looking to fill? Operations and development.
Ways the business community can help: Event sponsorship, fundraiser donations and corporate donations.
Key fundraising events: Women of Distinction Luncheon - May 17, 2024; Nine & Wine Golf Outing - August 9, 2024