Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Viewpoints

Commentary: Summerfest grounds should be transformed for year-round use

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Henry Maier Festival Park
Aerial view of Henry Maier Festival Park on the lakefront in Milwaukee. Credit: Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Milwaukee World Festival Inc.RINKASummerfestMatt Rinka
Last updated

Milwaukee World Festival, the operator of Summerfest, has issued an RFP seeking ideas for future programming and improvements to Henry Maier Festival Park. In 2021, BizTimes Milwaukee celebrated its 25th anniversary and invited 25 local leaders to pitch their “big ideas” for Milwaukee’s future. One of those ideas came from architect Matt Rinka, founder and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE