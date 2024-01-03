Greenfield selects Mandel Group to redevelop Spring Mall site with housing

One of the structures on the Spring Mall site in Greenfield. Image from LoopNet

The City of Greenfield has selected Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Mandel Group to redevelop the mostly-vacant Spring Mall site with new multifamily housing. Located at near northeast corner of South 76th Street and West Cold Spring Road, the 24-acre property was acquired by the city in June for $3.7 million and, in September, the

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
