Linn home on Geneva Lake sold for nearly $3.9 million

Another day, another home sold on Lake Geneva, an area that has already seen several multi-million dollar home sales this year.

An 8,500-square-foot home on Valley Park Road in the town of Linn can be added to the list. It was sold recently for a cool $3.87 million, according to state records.

Built in 1985, the two-story house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to online listings and town assessment records. It sits on roughly one acre and comes with 150 feet of water frontage.

It has undergone renovations recently, including new skylights, flooring and new water heaters.

The home includes an office/library room, a large lakefront rec room with wet bar and space for a home fitness studio. The lower level functions as a two-bedroom guest suite.

It has an assessed value of $3.77 million, according to town assessment records.

The buyer is Benjamin Brown of St. Charles, Illinois. He purchased the home from the Mariann Pancoe Trust, which lists a Vero Beach, Florida address.

The home was listed by Michael Bentley and Peggy Bentley of Keefe Real Estate.

