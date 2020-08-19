Geneva Lake home sold for $4.6 million

A home on Geneva Lake in the town of Linn was recently sold for $4.6 million, according to state records.

The approximately 3,200-square-foot, two-story home sits on 0.7 acres with 100 feet of water frontage, according to town assessment records. It has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The house was built in 1995.

According to online listings, the home has a full wall of glass windows and doors offering views of the lake.

It also features vaulted beamed ceilings and antique heart pine floors, and its kitchen has granite counters and a center island.

It has an assessed value of $2.05 million.

The buyer is Warridge Trust, of St. Louis. The sellers are Jack and Julie McGinley, who list a primary address in Lake Forest, Illinois.