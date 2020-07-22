Two homes on Geneva Lake sold, each for more than $5 million

Two homes on Geneva Lake were sold recently, both of which went for more than $5 million.

According to state records, a home on Cedar Point Drive in the village of Williams Bay was sold for $5.25 million. Meanwhile, a home on Lackey Lane across the lake in the Town of Linn was sold for $5.2 million.

The two-story Williams Bay home is nearly 5,900 square feet and was built in 1983, according to village records. It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and has an assessed value of $4.47 million.

The two-story home in Linn totals roughly 5,000 square feet and was built in 2008, according to town assessment records. It has five beds and 5.5 beds, and is assessed at $4.28 million.

The seller of the Williams Bay home and the buyer of the home in Linn was the Mark and Nancy Licht Descendants Trust.

The buyer of the home in Williams Bay is the Kathryn L. Stearns 2018 Irrevocable Trust.

The sellers of the Linn home are Kenneth and Gwen Swanson.