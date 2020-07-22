Two homes on Geneva Lake sold, each for more than $5 million

Seller of Williams Bay home buys home in Town of Linn

By
Alex Zank
-
Home sold on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. Photo courtesy @properties/Trulia
Home sold on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. Photo courtesy @properties/Trulia

Two homes on Geneva Lake were sold recently, both of which went for more than $5 million.

According to state records, a home on Cedar Point Drive in the village of Williams Bay was sold for $5.25 million. Meanwhile, a home on Lackey Lane across the lake in the Town of Linn was sold for $5.2 million.

The two-story Williams Bay home is nearly 5,900 square feet and was built in 1983, according to village records. It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and has an assessed value of $4.47 million.

The two-story home in Linn totals roughly 5,000 square feet and was built in 2008, according to town assessment records. It has five beds and 5.5 beds, and is assessed at $4.28 million.

The seller of the Williams Bay home and the buyer of the home in Linn was the Mark and Nancy Licht Descendants Trust.

The buyer of the home in Williams Bay is the Kathryn L. Stearns 2018 Irrevocable Trust.

The sellers of the Linn home are Kenneth and Gwen Swanson.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display