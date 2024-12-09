Innovators and Entrepreneurs to Watch

For many years, BizTimes Media has recognized the region’s top innovators and entrepreneurs. This year we are doing so by profiling three entrepreneurs and three innovators in southeastern Wisconsin that we think readers should keep their eyes on.
The “Innovators to Watch” include:
Microbial Discovery Group
: The rapidly growing Oak Creek-based fermentation company develops and commercializes products and ingredients for environmental, industrial, agricultural and human applications. This year it expanded into a third, 117,000-square-foot facility. Read a Q&A with research manager Kyle Leistikow here
.
Timber + Partners
: Milwaukee-based development firm New Land Enterprises is taking what they have learned in mass timber construction and development from building the 25-story Ascent in downtown Milwaukee to launch a new mass timber development company. Read a Q&A with CEO Tim Gokhman here
.
Waukesha County Technical College
: Seeing a need to develop talent with expertise in artificial intelligence, WCTC opened its new Applied AI Lab this fall and is raising $6 million to expand it. Read a Q&A with president Rich Barnhouse and chief of staff Laura Krohn here
.
The “Entrepreneurs to Watch” include:
Marla and David Poytinger
, co-founders of Milwaukee-based Bars & Recreation
, which has enlivened the city’s entertainment industry by opening several concepts, including The New Fashioned in Deer District this year. Another concept will open in West Allis next year. Read a Q&A with the Poytingers here
.
Amanda and Adam Kroener
, founders of Carbliss
, a Plymouth-based company that manufactures and distributes zero-sugar, canned cocktails and is one of the highest ranked on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year sales growth rate of 27,000%. Read a Q&A with the Kroeners here
.
Matt and Katie Wessel
, founders of Milwaukee Pretzel Co.
, which they started in 2013. The business now has about 100 employees, and this year expanded the size of its facility from 22,000 to 50,000 square feet. Read a Q&A with the Wessels here
.