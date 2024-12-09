Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

Entrepreneurs to Watch: Marla and David Poytinger

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Marla and David Poytinger
Marla and David Poytinger
Learn more about:
Bars & RecreationDavid PoytingerMarla Poytinger
Last updated

Bars & Recreation | Milwaukee Founded: 2012 | Employees: 90 barsandrecreation.com Bars & Recreation is the operator of several activity bars and event spaces in the Milwaukee area. Founders Marla and David Poytinger grew the business from a single paint-and-sip shop to what’s now an enterprise of six different immersive entertainment concepts, including AXE MKE, Nine

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.