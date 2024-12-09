Entrepreneurs to Watch: Marla and David Poytinger

Bars & Recreation | Milwaukee
Founded: 2012 | Employees: 90
barsandrecreation.com
Bars & Recreation
is the operator of several activity bars and event spaces in the Milwaukee area. Founders Marla and David Poytinger grew the business from a single paint-and-sip shop to what’s now an enterprise of six different immersive entertainment concepts, including AXE MKE, Nine Below, Amped, Game Show MKE, and NorthSouth Club, with a seventh concept opening in West Allis in 2025. The company made waves earlier this year when it took over the former Punch Bowl Social space in Deer District to launch its latest venture, The New Fashioned, featuring Wisconsin-centric food, drinks and games.
What do you consider your biggest breakthrough so far?
Marla Poytinger, CEO, and David Poytinger, chief innovation officer:
“There are three pivotal moments in the history of the company to date. One, opening Nine Below in 2016. Going from one location (Splash Studio) to two, immediately meant that we were forced to have systems and processes in place. We didn’t realize it at the time, but that’s when we really started on the path from being just a small shop to being a company where people can build careers.
“Two, consolidating under Bars & Recreation in 2020. As luck would have it, we rolled out this new vision and brand for the company to our employees the evening of March 15, 2020. The next 18 months were absolutely devasting for the hospitality industry – especially experiential entertainment. However, because we had the vision for the new direction that we wanted to go in, we used the rebuilding period as an opportunity to essentially start the company over again with the knowledge of the mistakes we had made in the past. Three, opening The New Fashioned in 2024. Taking over the 24,500-square-foot space in the heart of Deer District has pushed Bars & Rec forward by leaps and bounds.”
How has the need in the market you are addressing changed over time?
David Poytinger: “There are a lot of companies out there right now that think the market needs to push more into the virtual space. We continue to believe people crave time together and away from screens, so we’ve leaned into projects that require synchronous social activity like axe-throwing, mini golf and shuffleboard. While we’ve largely stayed away from the virtual world, we’re constantly exploring ways to integrate technology into our facilities to enhance our experiences. Amped is a high-tech karaoke facility with a game show studio inside of it. We upgraded all of the bowling lanes at The New Fashioned to feature tech-forward HyperBowling, and we built one of the largest self-pour tap beverage walls in the state.”
How do you manage working with your spouse?
Marla Poytinger: “We drive each other crazy most of the time, but I’ve always said that I can’t imagine running a business without my spouse. The major advantage is that we understand the pressure and the sacrifice that entrepreneurship requires. If I were married to anyone else, I think that person would be incredibly frustrated by the long hours and the roller coaster of emotions. Not only does David understand it, he’s on the ride with me.”