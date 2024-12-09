Innovators to Watch: Waukesha County Technical College

Pewaukee | Founded: 1923
Employees: 1,500 (including staff, faculty and adjunct instructors)
wctc.edu
Waukesha County Technical College
opened its new Applied AI Lab this fall. The space is an investment in artificial intelligence and AI education that WCTC is looking to further expand. In August, WCTC and its foundation kicked off a $6 million fundraising campaign to support this expansion.
What was the point where you knew you would launch the Applied AI Lab and what was the biggest hesitancy or concern you needed to overcome to do it?
Rich Barnhouse, president, and Laura Krohn, chief of staff:
“When we were going through the academic program development process in 2021 and 2022 (for the AI certificates and AI associate degree, which began in fall 2023 and 2024, respectively), we met with groups of employers and they were talking about the huge demand for AI talent. Certainly, there was a growing need, but there was an even bigger current need in helping employers solve business problems using AI. We were building a future talent pipeline, but also building a solution-driven lab where businesses could come to us for help and support. There really was no hesitancy to do this, but there was also no blueprint, so WCTC had to forge our own path.”
Why is investing in artificial intelligence important for the region?
“We’re either going to springboard forward or we’re going to be slowly in decline and then we’ll be in precipitous decline. We are developing AI at WCTC based on the college’s role in community prosperity. It’s an economic development need, ultimately. The economic competition for our small and mid-sized businesses is growing rapidly, and they have to stay competitive to thrive or even survive in the state.”
What are the next key steps in the development of the Applied AI lab?
“Before the lab even opened its doors in fall 2024, the college had already begun planning a second phase – a second floor – and launched a $6 million fundraising campaign, because the need for AI is so great in the region. Additionally, WCTC will continue to expand its offerings in the lab to include more open enrollment workshops along with more customized contract training opportunities and access to specialized robots and super computers. We kicked off our work with AI entrepreneurs and startups this fall and will expand programs and services in 2025.”
What’s the number one thing needed to sustain a culture of innovation?
“A tolerance for risk taking, but also, to know what you’re driven by. At WCTC, we’re driven by our students’ success, our employers’ success and community prosperity. It’s critical to have buy-in from leadership at all levels.”
What could local, regional or state leaders do to better support innovators?
“There’s no doubt that guardrails need to be in place, but government at all levels could help us by setting in place a base set of laws that leave room for flexibility and don’t strangle innovation.”