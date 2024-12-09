Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Innovators to Watch: Waukesha County Technical College

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
WCTC’s main campus in Pewaukee.
WCTC’s main campus in Pewaukee.
Learn more about:
Waukesha County Technical CollegeLaura KrohnRich Barnhouse
Last updated

Pewaukee | Founded: 1923 Employees: 1,500 (including staff, faculty and adjunct instructors) wctc.edu Waukesha County Technical College opened its new Applied AI Lab this fall. The space is an investment in artificial intelligence and AI education that WCTC is looking to further expand. In August, WCTC and its foundation kicked off a $6 million fundraising

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.