BizTimes Milwaukee

Innovators to Watch: Microbial Discovery Group

Microbial Discovery Group’s Oak Creek headquarters.
Oak Creek | Founded: 2007 Employees: 120 | Revenue: $40 million mdgbio.com Oak Creek-based Microbial Discovery Group is one of southeastern Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies. The fermentation company develops and commercializes products and ingredients for environmental, industrial, agricultural and human applications. Earlier this year, MDG expanded into a third, 117,000-square-foot facility. Innovation, research and development

