Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Proxy advisor firms pick sides in H Partners, Harley-Davidson dispute

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Motorcycles parked outside of the Harley-Davidson Museum.
Motorcycles parked outside of the Harley-Davidson Museum.
Learn more about:
H Partners ManagementHarley-DavidsonJochen ZeitzSara LevinsonTom Linebarger

A trio of proxy advisor firms have shared their outside opinions on whether Harley-Davidson shareholders should support a campaign aimed at shaking up the company’s leadership structure. The campaign, launched last month by New York-based H Partners Management, hopes to convince Harley-Davidson shareholders to withhold re-electing three members of the Harley-Davidson board: CEO Jochen Zeitz,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Register Now - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.