Investment firm launches activist campaign against Harley-Davidson leadership

New York-based H Partners Management, an independent investment firm, launched an activist campaign against Harley-Davidson leadership Wednesday.

The campaign, aimed at getting Harley shareholders to withhold the reelection of three Harley board members: CEO Jochen Zeitz, board member Sara Levinson, and board member Tom Linebarger, follows the sudden resignation of Harley board member Jared Dourdeville earlier this month. Dourdeville is a partner at H Partners.

H Partners, which owns a 9.1% stake in Harley, is also calling on the board to immediately remove Zeitz as CEO and install a senior leader to the position temporarily.

Zeitz plans to retire at the end of the year, and three candidates have been formally interviewed for his position.

“We believe it defies logic for Mr. Zeitz, an outgoing CEO with a poor track record at the company, to make any key decisions that impact the company’s future,” wrote H Partners in a Wednesday announcement. “Based on discussions with external parties and a review of social media, we believe that Mr. Zeitz spends far more time in New Mexico, the United Kingdom, and rural Kenya than at the company’s headquarters in Milwaukee, its manufacturing plants, or its dealerships. We believe that absentee leadership does not serve the company, especially at this critical moment.”

H Partners claims it first engaged Harley’s board in 2021 regarding concerns around executive compensation, corporate governance, and board compensation. This led to Dourdeville joining Harley’s board in February 2022. The firm was also behind a pay incentive plan offered to Zeitz in 2022 that would have given him tens of millions in stock if he could return the company to and beyond its all-time peak value and performance.

“Over the last year, it has become increasingly apparent to us that there have been major execution issues, overseen by an absentee CEO; that the CEO and presiding director have not been fully transparent with the rest of the board; and that certain long-tenured board members have been unwilling to hold the CEO accountable for severe value destruction and the cultural depletion of this iconic American company,” wrote H Partners.

The firm further echoed its belief that the underperformance as Harley-Davidson as a company is “undebatable” and that Harley has “failed to achieve nearly every objective outlined in its long-term Hardwire Strategic Plan.”

H Partners also launched a website for its Free the Eagle campaign on Wednesday. Representatives with the firm declined further interview requests.

Representatives with Harley-Davidson were not immediately available to comment on the activist campaign Wednesday morning.

