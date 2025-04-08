Harley-Davidson searching for its next CEO with Jochen Zeitz planning to retire

Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson
is currently looking for a new chief executive officer after Jochen Zeitz
informed the company he would like to retire this year.
The search process began in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company said.
Zeitz will remain the company’s CEO until a successor is identified. He first became CEO in the first half of 2020 amid investor pressure on then-CEO Matt Levatich
.
Zeitz instituted a series of strategic plans aimed at turning the company around. Those plans included streamlining product offerings, shifting the launch of new model years and entering new faster growing categories like adventure touring.
Harley also spun off its electric motorcycle business, LiveWire
, into a standalone public company, although Harley does retain ownership of the vast majority of LiveWire’s stock.
