[caption id="attachment_571690" align="alignleft" width="300"]Jonathan Root[/caption] Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. announced that Jonathan Root has been promoted to president, commercial. Root will also continue to serve as chief financial officer of Harley. He was promoted to CFO in 2023. His new title, effective Jan. 27, will be chief financial officer and president, commercial. In his expanded role, Root will assume oversight of global commercial operations while retaining his existing leadership of the finance organization, the company said. "This promotion reflects Jonathan's strong leadership across a variety of roles at Harley-Davidson, and is underpinned by his knowledge and expertise of our business," said Jochen Zeitz , chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson Inc.