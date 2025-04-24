Harley-Davidson to occupy 160,000-square-foot warehouse space at former JCPenney distribution center in Wauwatosa

Harley-Davidson is planning to occupy a 160,000-square-foot warehouse space in Wauwatosa. The company has submitted plans for the 1.3 million-square-foot building at 11800 W. Burleigh St., along the west side of I-41, which was used as a JCPenney distribution center before being converted into a multitenant industrial building anchored by Amazon. Harley’s space will be