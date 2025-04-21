Logistics company to occupy 100,000-square-foot building in Pleasant Prairie

A Connecticut-based logistics company is planning to occupy a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in the LakeView Corporate Park
in Pleasant Prairie.
GXO Logistics
is planning to use the building at 10303 80th Ave. to store and ship flammable solvent and non-solvent-based paints and coatings, according to a staff report from the Village of Pleasant Prairie. There will not be any open use of any of the products being stored, the report says.
GXO intends to use 13,000 square feet for offices and 100,000 square feet for warehousing. The facility is expected to employ 30 full-time workers, according to village documents.
The company hopes to begin its buildout of the facility, which was built in 1997, in June and to begin occupancy in July.
GXO's plans are to be reviewed by the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday.
In February 2023, GXO closed a facility in Kenosha
, located at 10375 140th Ave., and laid off 123 workers, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in December 2022.
