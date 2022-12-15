GXO Logistics closing Kenosha facility

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics Inc. will soon cease operations at its Kenosha facility, located at 10375 140th Ave., according to a Dec. 14 WARN notice. A total of 123 employees will be laid off beginning Feb. 13, 2023.

This is the second area facility closed by GXO this year, with the Sturtevant facility shuttering operations in September.

GXO has more than 130,000 employees across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. GXO partners with companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions.