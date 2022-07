Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics Inc. this week informed state and local officials that it plans to permanently close its facility at 901 Renaissance Boulevard in Sturtevant.

The 144 employees at the facility will lose their jobs as a result of its planned closure, GXO said in a letter to state and local officials. Employees will be terminated between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30. The employees do not belong to a union.