Crash Champions adds another Milwaukee area location

Westmont, Illinois-based Crash Champions LLC continues to grow its presence in southeastern Wisconsin, with the recent acquisition of the Carstar Milwaukee Collision Service shop in Wauwatosa.

“With our acquisition of Milwaukee Collision, we are further demonstrating our commitment to bring high-quality repairs and industry leading service to the Milwaukee market,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions.

Crash Champions now has six southeastern Wisconsin locations. In April, Crash Champions acquired Quality Auto Body repair shops in Milwaukee and Mequon, and the D&M Auto Body shop in Slinger. Earlier this year Crash Champions announced it had acquired Gillette’s Collision Center in Waukesha. Last year, Crash Champions acquired a location in West Bend.

Crash Champions started in 1999 with a small shop in Illinois. It now has 70 locations in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.